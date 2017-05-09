He lay in pool of blood: Witness

A WITNESS has told the court that he saw a fight that resulted in a man being butchered to death at work and by the time he was able to get the police the victim was dead in a pool of blood.

In the National Court in Waigani, state witness Daniel Tavakuta recounted the event of July 5, 2014, which resulted in the death of a colleague, Dennis Taylor Bebego, at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Waigani, Port Moresby.

Billy Sapsi Pokea, 47, from Sumea village, Mendi in Southern Highlands, is charged with the murder of Bebego, who at the time was the department’s director general of the multilateral electoral division.

Tavakuta said that he had gone to the office that Saturday morning to use the printer. He said that between 10am and 11am he heard loud screams so he walked over to Bebego’s office to check.

Through a window, he saw Pokea and Bebego in a tussle but he could not intervene because the door was locked from inside, so he rushed out to alert the security guards.

He then walked out to Waigani Drive to see if he could stop a passing police vehicle.

When he returned 30 minutes later with some police officers he saw Bebego lying on the floor in his office in a pool of blood.

Police is alleging that Bebego had seen Pokea watching a pornographic video at work and had warned him that he would be reported and sacked.

Police allege that Pokea became upset that he was going to be reported and might lose his job. Angry he left and returned with a new bush knife, entered Bebego’s office and attacked him.

It’s alleged that Pokea chopped Bebego several times until he became helpless. Pokea then stopped, left the bush knife near the door and left.

The judge will deliver his verdict tomorrow.

