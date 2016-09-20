Leader commends firm

A LOCAL level government president in Kokopo commended the decision by ENB Development Corporation to purchase a large portion of Rapopo plantation for development purposes.

Bitapaka LLG president Cosmas Bauk said the news was welcoming for the company owned by the 300,000 people of East New Britain.

He said land in Kokopo was continuously being taken out and dominated by foreign investors and he therefore commended the firm for this initiative.

Bauk said he was pleased that this home-grown company on behalf of the ENB people would retain land along the Tokua corridor.

He said there were also issues of land dispute and this was a good venture, as the company was investing for the people, especially the Bitapaka LLG.

