Leader wants more to be done for women empowerment

PRESIDENT of the Jiwaka Council of Women Maria Mek wants to see more done for women’s empowerment in the province.

The experienced women’s leader told The National on the eve of the first Jiwaka women’s forum which starts today and ends on Friday at Maria Kwin Senta in Banz that women empowerment was everybody’s business.

Among many issues that will be highlighted by women leaders and key stakeholders during the forum’s sessions, Mek pointed out that women in the province needed to be united.

Mek, who rose up the ranks to be appointed the president of Jiwaka Council of Women this year, has more than 20 years of experience in leadership role in various capacities.

She had been the president of Fatima Catholic Women’s Group since 1992 and also the female representative of the board of Fatima Secondary School.

She was the president of Kimil Women’s Association until her current appointment.

Mek said Jiwaka was now seeing the rise of women in business and politics and they were holding public office.

Mek said both men and women must work hand in hand to promote and protect the interests of women and girls in the province if Jiwaka was to become a beautiful and safe province.

“I want to see a big women’s convention centre built on state land to bring all women together.”

“This centre will become the only avenue where women will seek help and support now and into the future,” Mek said.

She commended the work done by Voice For Change Jiwaka and its director Lily BeSoer and donor partners to eradicate all forms of gender inequality in the province.

