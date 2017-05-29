Leader wants to vote for candidate who can bring development

A COMMUNITY leader from a remote area in the North Fly electorate of Western wants to vote for a candidate who is keen on bringing infrastructure and economic development to the people.

Saksy Totora said the East Awin community numbering about 3000, which includes former West Papuan Refugees have missed out on such developments since the 1960s.

“We have vowed to vote for a candidate who will serve us better. We will not be misled by candidates offering us food and money,” Totora said.

“This time we will carefully screen all the candidates and will vote the candidate that will bring services to us. In the past we have voted wining candidates.

“However these MPs went to Port Moresby and forgot us”.

Totora said the 46km road from East Awin to Ramside along the Fly River was impassible during the wet season.

