Our leaders are appointed by God

LEADERS, especially the Prime Ministers, are appointed by God like King Solomon, David and Joseph and others in the Old Testament because they will lead his people.

This nation is the prophetic nation and God has more favour and wanted someone he has in mind.

A typical example is our Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare who was appointed since 1975 to 2017, which was about 40 years of political dominance.

Yes we have some leaders like Pias Wingti, Sir Julius Chan, Sir Mekere Morata, Sir Rabbie Namaliu who entered the throne somehow but they didn’t last long.

I don’t care whether Peter O’Neill, Don Polye, Kerenga Kua, Ben Micah or Sam Basil; as long as God’s purpose is accomplished.

None of these leaders will use force or any means to overturn heavenly appointments/assignments.

As writer, I have no political interest or affiliations or whatsoever; I only speak how Godly assignments are accomplished in good and bad times.

A Godly-appointed person will be seen clearly.

He will display a sense of humour, patient, full of wisdom and courage.



Elizer Tom

Lae City

