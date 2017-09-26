Leaders called to unite for Jiwaka

DESPITE what happened during the elections, our leaders should work together for the betterment of our new province Jiwaka.

This should include leaders who raised their hands in the 2017 general election and our upcoming leaders.

They must work together with the three elected members and the governor.

Leaders must be good role models and inspire others to a new level of achievement by using positive encouragement, feedback and ideas.

It is impossible for you to be angry and laugh at the same time.

Gupnemb wahya

Jiwaka citizen

