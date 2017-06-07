Leaders fined for being in possession of unlicensed pistols

TWO local level government presidents from Southern Highlands have been fined K1500 each by the National Court in Mendi for having in their possession unlicensed factory-made pistols.

Kagua local level government president and Southern Highlands Deputy Governor James Mali, and Poroma local level government president Andrew Kirr were arrested last Thursday at River Anga along the national highway.

Mali was charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, while Kirr was charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, under the Firearms Act.

Southern Highlands provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papoto told The National that after a tipoff, the Mendi mobile squad unit quickly set up a roadblock at River Anga and arrested the duo.

He said the court found them guilty, fined them and the firearms were confiscated. It would be destroyed within 30 days.

Papoto said it was reported that the leaders discharged the firearms and threatened people at Walum Junction in Imbonggu district.

“Elected leaders must understand that no one is above the law,” he said.

“They should not threaten people with weapons.

“This also applies to candidates.

“As leaders they must respect the people.

“If they are caught terrorising them, they will face the full force of the law.”

He said police would continue setting up roadblocks in the province to make sure leaders and candidates did not move around with unlicensed firearms.

