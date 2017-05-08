Leaders forget duties, locals told

The people of Piliwa in the Djaul Islands, New Ireland, were told that public servants today have become lazy and completely ignorant of their duties in delivering government services to the people in the province.

In a statement, New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan said: “I have no time for those that spend their time doing nothing and yet want increments in their benefits, over-time, higher duty allowances etc.

“My government has no time for such people. I have some of the best people in the country working with me now to help me run this province. We have a vision to achieve autonomy, establish the New Ireland Bank and New Ireland University and reclaim ownership of resources for the people of New Ireland.

“I planted the tree of Malagan and Malagan Forward and this spiritual document states clearly my vision for a better New Ireland for tomorrow and generations to come.

“ I have nurtured this plant and you have benefited from its many branches that have borne many fruits of success and I don’t want this tree cut down by those who don’t even have a vision for my people beyond my time.

“My government is not here to play around. My government has already charted your future,” Sir Julius said.

