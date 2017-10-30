Leaders meet to discuss peace

Hela and Southern Highlands leaders met last week to finalise discussions on peace negotiations between the two parties over the death of two Hela policemen based in Koroba, Hela.

Both parties agreed that the incident happened after the declaration of the Southern Highlands seat during the elections so the Southern Highlands governor should take the lead.

Hela leaders, represented by the chairman of Hela Gimbu Association Damien Arabagali and former premier Albert Mokai, said they wanted a practical solution for lasting peace between the two provinces.

Southern Highlands leaders Joseph Kobol, Pr Bernard Kaku, Alfred Walne and Nathan Ponjel, on behalf of the 24 candidates, said the incident was an isolated one caused by criminals on the highway and called on the respective provincial governments to use law enforcement to identify the culprits.

They added that Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato, Southern Highlands Governor William Powi should take the lead to resolve the issues.

