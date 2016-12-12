Leaders must be wary of foreign investments

ENERGY is what drives the economy of a country.

Energy security is one of the most important policy components of any government in the world.

All people and businesses need constant and reliable electricity supply.

Having access to cheap and reliable energy can improve the socio-economic status of the people and can attract investments into the country.

In Japan, they store oil in underground reservoirs for six months supply in times of emergency such as war or disaster.

It gives people and businesses confidence and security.

Countries such as Japan, leaders think and put the interests of the country and people before their own.

But in, PNG no leader cares.

All they care is themselves.

Our State enterprises are used as cash cows for politicians, bureaucrats and technocrats.

That is why we have constant black outs in cities like Port Moresby and Lae.

Constant power blackouts affect businesses and is not good for the economy.

PNG cannot attract foreign investment to grow its economy and prosper without an energy security policy that addresses the country and people’s needs.

Lucas Kiap, Via email

