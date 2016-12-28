Our leaders should not use religion, faith to play politics

PNG is going to be swarmed by cult and religion politics soon.

Many of our leaders in religion have not been open to views other than their own. Even their own might be flawed.

Recently, a very timely personal encounter took place.

A book written by a former medical doctor on spiritual warfare is scaring day lights out of lukewarm Christians.

The author was a medical practitioner who allegedly came in contact with another person with spiritual condition. Both persons allegedly encountered Satan.

The former medical doctor documented the alleged encounter in two books on deliverance and spiritual warfare.

Publishers of the two books have been described as anti-Catholic.

Any reliance on this book will put any Christian in conflict. It will make religion source of politics.

PNG Christian leaders need to be very clear. There are many leaders who are using their own church theology to play politics.

For instance, one leader is not listening to his bishop. Unless leaders know limits of their roles they will confuse people.

In another instance a leader is reading events in his province as biblical end times prophecy.

Leaders are trying to be religious zealots. People are reading more and more into their leaders playing politics with religion. Practising Christians know a cult is a practice of faith.

Occult is a practice of evil rites, ceremonies, and have own symbols and signs. These are secretive and oaths of blood are used for inducting members and keeping them captives.

Any leader who is not grounded in theology or religious studies will be treading dangerous grounds. Spiritual matters are not easily grasped.

The Holy Spirit made the apostles bold and they spread the Good News to all peoples. Now we know no leader will win with leadership of synagogues and temples.

Only true sacrifice was and is of Jesus Christ. He set up His Church on Peter. Power of Satan will not destroy it. It is biblical; Mathew 16:18-19.

Catholic Christian, Via email

