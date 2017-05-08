Leaders praise MP over land

LEADERS from the Kairuku-Hiri electorate have praised their MP Peter Isoaimo for fighting against the controversial acquisition of the Manumanu land for a military base.

The leaders said during the launching of Isoaimo’s election campaign that his stance against the Government of which his National Alliance Party is part of, showed that his heart was for the people of Central.

On behalf of the leaders of Vanumai village, Henry Neme said Isoaimo stood up against 111 MPs in parliament and told Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to stop Defence Minister Dr Fabien Pok, State Investment and Enterprise Minister William Duma and Lands Minister Benny Allan from acquiring the Manumanu land to relocate Taurama Barracks and the naval base from Port Moresby.

He said there was an inquiry against Pok, Duma, Allan and Lands Secretary Luther Sipison over the land.

Isoaimo said the inquiry was set up and he needed to return to ensure that the outcome was in favour of the people.

“Half of the Kairuku district and some parts of land in Gulf are owned by the State,” he said.

“Agevaru to Lese village is still under State lease.

“If we are not careful and do not develop it, to reclaim our land back, government ministers who are not from Central will hide behind the law and forcefully grab your land to develop it. If they can do that to Manumanu village to bring the military barracks there and say that villagers are squatting on State land, by all means they can grab any portion of land between Agevaru and Lese village.”

Isoaimo said the huge piece of land was taken by the colonial government and missionaries.

