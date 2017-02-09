Leaders’ summit differed

By HELEN TARAWA

The 2017 Leaders’ Summit has been differed to later this month following lack of attendance.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said the two-day summit was cancelled yesterday after consultation with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, governors and ministers.

The summit, which was initiated in 2013, had been held annually over the last four years where district and provincial leaders took stock of their performances.

“We had to defer this summit today purely because of lack of attendance,” Lupari said.

“This is the final summit for this term of parliament.

“It is important that all our leaders from the district up to the national level are in attendance.

“This occasion was going to be used to take stock of our performance in the last four and a half years.

“We need everybody’s attendance so they can talk about what they have achieved and the challenges and issues faced in the four and half years.

“It’s unfortunate that although we have sent enough notices most of the leaders did not turn up.

“We had a two-week Parliament session and elections coming up so many of the leaders are in their electorates in the provinces and conveyed their apologies.

“Many have suggested that we defer it to a later date where they can prepare well and come in to talk about their performances.

“We are looking at the two days before the next Parliament in March.

“We will consult with all the leaders again. We want to make sure that everybody is in attendance for the Leaders’ Summit.”

Lupari said the summit was sponsored by BSP, Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Mineral Resources Development Corporation and the National Gaming Board.

