Leaders’ Summit on

By MALUM NALU

THIS year’s Leaders’ Summit begins in Port Moresby today with the theme “Our 5 Years’ Achievement: Next Five Years in the Balance”.

It will focus on the O’Neill Government’s achievements over the last five years and preview the next five.

The two-day meeting, which brings together leaders and public servants from around the country, comes as the curtain comes down on the O’Neill Government as the country prepares for the general election in June.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill will start proceedings at the Stanley Hotel with his opening address followed by Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari with an overview of the Government’s performance and achievements from 2013 to last year.

Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele is up next with the state of the economy, last year’s budget performance and this year’s budget framework.

Next will be a session featuring a private sector perspective on the economy by ExxonMobil PNG managing director Andrew Barry, private sector perspective on the economy and Bank South Pacific’s rural banking service by chief executive officer Robin Fleming, Australia’s aid programme and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s assessment of PNG’s progress 2013-2016 by Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis, World Bank preparations and its assessment of PNG’s progress over the last four years, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 preparations update by chief executive officer Chris Hawkins.

The public sector presents its scorecard with Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh speaking on investments in roads and bridges to enable service delivery, PNG Ports Corporation acting managing director Stanley Alphonse on investments in wharves to enable economic growth, National Airports Corporation acting chief executive officer Richard Yopo on investments in airports and associated infrastructure for economic growth, and acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou on service delivery in Morobe.

Finschhafen, Nawaeb, Anglimp-South Wahgi and Namatanai districts, and the Southern Highlands government will talk about service delivery.

The summit continues tomorrow with more presentations from the private sector, public sector, districts and provinces.

Like this: Like Loading...