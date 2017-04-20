Leaders told to address Angau cancer patients’ woes

LEADERS have been urged to put their differences aside and work together to address the pain and suffering of cancer patients awaiting for treatment at Angau Memorial Hospital.

Widows, Orphans Deserted Association president Kathy Tom told The National that as a woman leader representing disadvantaged children and women, she was concerned about the lack of Government attention on women suffering from cervical cancer.

“Cancer is affecting PNG women, men as well and children,” Tom

said.

She cited the cancer stories in The National last week and questioned the Health Department whether a specialist oncologist would be brought in to replace Dr John Niblett who has left.

“If there is none, they can reinstate Dr Niblett or renew his contract so that he can save the lives of PNG women and children?” she said.

“Our concern is that we must have an oncologist to serve more women, children and men so that cancer will be addressed.”

