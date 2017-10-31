Leaders told to provide better roads

THE Coffee Industry Corporation’s Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project (CIC-PPAP) is urging MPs to provide roads in their electorates.

Project manager Potaisa Hombunaka said this when welcoming Okapa MP Saki Hacky Soloma to the CIC-PPAP office in Goroka last Tuesday.

He paid a visit to discuss and support planning and documentation processes for the construction of a 12.9 kilometre road from Yasubi to Takai Purosa in the East Okapa local level government of Eastern Highlands.

“This is a productive partnership project. The approach we are taking with MPs and District Development Authorities is for them to take ownership of the roads.”

Soloma said funds from the Okapa District Support Improvement Programme would be used to support such projects.

It is a loop road that will benefit the six villages of Yasubi, Ivingoi, Purosa, Ketabi, Ivaki and Urai. Villagers from Amora, Kume, Waisa, Kalu and Kaimira will also use the road – more than 35,000 people altogether.

Soloma said allocations to the DSIP had been reduced.

“My approach is to use DSIP funds as seed capital and I’m keen to help. I like to work with everyone including CIC and financiers of its coffee rehabilitation project World Bank and IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development).

“Coffee is there but the road is a big problem. If there is anything I can do as MP-elect for Okapa in terms of counter-funding, I will support. My number one priority is road infrastructure in my electorate. Everything else can wait.”

