Leaders told to be vocal on violence

By OGIA MIAMEL

ALL Members of Parliament and people in leadership positions must advocate on ending violence against women and girls in Papua New Guinea, NCD Governor Powes Parkop says.

He said gender-based violence (GBV) should not be an agenda for one person, organisation, or MP but everyone must take ownership of it and advocate on it to end it.

“GBV is not an agenda that should be localised or restricted,” Parkop said.

“The MPs and the prime minister should talk about this issue.

“It’s an issue that affects the people of the country, women of the country.

“The statistics that has been done shows that nearly 80 or 90 per cent of women in our country are affected by GBV0.”

He said it was a risk for women and girls to walk to school, access markets and bus stops in the city. They are suffering in silence.

“We are working to bring safety to our markets, to our streets, to the homes but it’s something that we can’t do on our own,” Parkop said.

“We need men to come on board to recognise that its wrong. What we are doing is wrong.

“I appeal to men to take the lead in this campaign. Take ownership of this campaign, be the change and that’s when change happen.”

