Leaders from UPNG alumnae must fund university projects

SINCE the establishment of University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) in 1965, it has produced over thousands of highly professional elites that are now running the country.

These alumnae have dominated the public and private sectors and many are still in the process of joining the network.

Out of the total of seven Prime Ministers of Papua New Guinea, four are UPNG alumnae including the current Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

This coming election 2017, I see that the game is between UPNG alumnae competing for political power and those alumnae are especially lawyers, economists and political scientist to name a few.

These very people when voted into power (parliament) will be the ones managing the country economy.

Some are responsible, transparent and operate within the law while others operate outside of the law and use power as their source of personal gain.

All of these boils back to quality of knowledge someone has/have.

The three types of leadership are;

Traditional leadership: These are leaders whose parents, grandfathers/mothers were once a chief of their tribes and community;

charismatic leadership: These are leaders who are driven by biblical principle of Christianity and advocates on Christian principle in their life; and,

Legal Rational Leadership: These are leaders who have knowledge and once occupied a legal public office.

If your leader or intending candidate encompasses whether two or three of this three type of leadership, then he/she is a

natural born (innate) leader who will perform effective management of service delivery with high level of confident and trust to its people.

Lastly, I call on the UPNG alumnae who will form the next government to set foot inside UPNG Waigani and Taurama campus and continue to fund the new school of law building and Science 3 building which they have neglected for last five years.

Alois Kaluweh

UPNG

