Leaders use Gospel to address gender-based violence

CHURCH leaders are using the gospel to address gender-based violence, with the support of church partnership programme.

Pastors from the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Seventh-day Adventist Church have been attending workshops in Jiwaka and Western Highlands to discuss the theological basis of gender equality.

They discuss Bible texts such as from Genesis 1:27 “in which God created man and woman in his own image” and Galatians 3:28, which reminds Christians that “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus”. ELC Pastor Bomai Forenguka, from Chimbu said he never received that kind of training in the seminary.

“Now I feel I can confidently address gender-based violence in my church and community,” he said.

Jiwaka workshop facilitator Guannah Kihi from the Salvation Army encouraged participants to challenge gender-based violence in their churches, tertiary institutions and seminaries.

Kihi said churches had a great influence in the community and gender-equity messages coming from the pulpit could have a big impact.

CPP executive officer Maryanne Kehalie said Christian values were the strongest argument against gender-based violence.

“When we read the Bible, it is clear that God created women and men as equals. So we try to help people to understand that gender discrimination and gender-based violence is a sin,” Kehalie said.

