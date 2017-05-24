Leadership highlighted

LACK of value and ethics-based leadership are the biggest impediments to public service efficiency in PNG and the Pacific, according to Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali.

Kali said the Government was championing a lot of progress on the development of leadership programmes.

“It’s a privilege for me to be hosting this conference as the employer of public servants in this country,” he said.

“Over the past 13 years, we have been talking about a number of issues relating to public servant reforms and efficiencies.

“These people became aware that the PNG government was championing a lot of progress on the development of leadership and development programmes to address public service leadership.

“So they decided to ask me to host this conference.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our leadership capability framework and the accountability structures around how we are making the framework implemented with strong partnership between Australia and PNG governments through the academic institutions and training institutions, designing, developing and delivering training programmes under the precinct.”

Commissioners and leaders of the public services in the Pacific island nations are attending the three-day conference in Port Moresby.

Kali said a lot of work was being done to address leadership “because that’s going to be critical to transforming the public service of tomorrow”.

