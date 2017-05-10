Leadership is about management: Candidate

Businesswoman and mother of four Gillian Torie says that leadership is all about management.

Torie, 55, from Manus and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, is the only woman contesting the Milne Bay Regional seat held by Governor Titus Philemon.

Running as an independent against 10 men, Torie said a quality leader should manage funds properly.

“You have got to be a good manager to make sure you manage everybody under you,” she said.

“You have to make sure you have the leadership quality. It does not mean you don’t have a degree you cannot be a leader.”

Torie is married to lawyer Michael Cholai who runs a private law firm in Alotau.

She was born in Rabaul, East New Britain and completed her education there before moving to Alotau with her husband.

While raising the kids she started a small business selling Tupperware products.

“When my kids started going to school I turned our residence into a guesthouse in 1996,” Torie said.

