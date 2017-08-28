Leadership not easy, students told

MEMBERS of the students’ representative council (SRC) of Kitip Lutheran Secondary School in Western Highlands were told last Friday that leadership started at school.

In a farewell ceremony held at the Lutheran Guesthouse in Mt Hagen, the incoming SRC members for 2017 to 2018 and outgoing members for 2016 to 2017 were reminded that leadership was a challenging task.

“Being a leader is not easy. You will face criticisms and opposition but you’ve got to accept and face it,” deputy principal Thomas Umba said.

SRC coordinator Michael Kagl urged the student leaders to embrace their leadership roles seriously when they entered tertiary institutions.

“SRC is the most powerful body in a university. Being a member of the SRC in your high school is the beginning of that leadership. You could be Westly Nukundj (Dei MP) one day and it starts here,” Kagl said.

Teachers Nickson Miti and Michelle Rungwa thanked the outgoing and incoming SRC members for their leadership at the school.

Rungwa emphasised that leadership and studies must balance out because students needed education to be leaders.

They were congratulated for overcoming challenges which could be their learning curve to improve.

Incoming SRC president Joshua Sent and head girl Tabitha John thanked Andrew Tep (outgoing president) and Leonie Nugi (outgoing head girl ) for their leadership and pledged to support them.

Umba said Kitip was a gender promoting school which encourages girls to take up leadership roles.

