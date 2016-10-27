Leadership summit inspires PNG athletes

THIRTY members of Team PNG comprising athletes and coaches along with three High Performance Sport officials returned home last Tuesday after successfully attending a week-long leadership summit on the Gold Coast, Australia.

High Performance Sport personal development coordinator Richard Ora said on arrival that the gathering was a major boost for the athletes and coaches who attended the summit.

“The summit has given a lot of confidence to the members of Team PNG who attended it and they will take that confidence and lead their respective federations leading up to the Commonwealth Games in 2018,” Ora said.

“During the summit we were also privileged to see the world class facilities in Gold Coast that will be used during the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

HPS welfare officer Lucy Kasu echoed Ora’s sentiments saying the summit has given a wider scope of leadership analysis to the athletes and coaches, and she was sure that it wouldl make a huge difference to how the athletes and coaches drove their respective sports into the future.

“In many cases athletes, coaches and administrators in sports federations experience challenges which prevent them from progressing. This Leadership summit has equipped them with the necessary skills to do this,” she said.

Ora thanked the PNG Sport Foundation through the National Government for making it possible for the athletes and coaches to attend this summit.

The High Performance Sport PNG director Aaron Alsop flew to Fiji to attend an Oceania Sport Education Programme (OSEP) on the Oceania regional coach development programme.

Alsop told The National from Fiji that HPS PNG had been working on this concept since January, and to see participants from 15 of the Commonwealth Sports that PNG compete was pleasing.

