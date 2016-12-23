Leading sports face push for change in New Year

AS we had into the Christmas weekend, there are three sports that face big decisions and challenges in their management and administrations that fans would be interested to know who will lead the codes in the New Year.

Soccer is coming off a successful hosting of the 2016 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup but while the Papua New Guinea Football Association has earned accolades for that, there are still questions about it on the domestic front.

The man responsible for bringing the U20 World Cup to PNG –president David Chung – is apparently not held in high regard by most of associations that make up the PNGFA.

With soccer’s annual general meeting to take place in Kimbe on Wednesday it is unlikely change will occur especially after five associations were suspended. In rugby union, the situation is almost the opposite with the affiliated unions and several individuals installing a new “interim” executive over the existing one headed by interim president Ben Frame.

In rugby league, while there seem to be no issues with the executive of the country’s leading sport, the code did drop a bombshell last month when it sacked its chief executive officer Bob Cutmore for “non-performance”. In all these cases, a profound dissatisfaction seems to be the driving force behind the push for change: in soccer, the associations are not happy with the lack of support from their motherbody but their ability to challenge this has been seriously curtailed; in rugby union, the provincial unions and certain individuals have taken pre-emptive action and forced a change as they have seen fit instead of waiting for the AGM; in rugby league, that sport’s board of executives have taken affirmative action to correct a situation that was not to their liking but are yet to name a replacement in a World Cup year.

One hopes that the changes that are being pushed for are done in properly and for the right reasons, and the process is fair.

Like this: Like Loading...