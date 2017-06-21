League giving schools gear for programme

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League is working to activate its development pathways by distribute training equipment to schools in the National Capital District.

PNGRFL national development manager Toksy Nema said registered schools throughout the would benefit form the rollout.

He said the PNGRFL was determined to its national schools rugby league programme a success.

Nema urged schools to comply with affiliation/player registration requirements in order for the equipment to be distributed.

