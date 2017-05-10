League launches Beyond the Goalpost initiative

By MELTON PAIS

THE Australian National Rugby League (NRL) PNG in collaboration with the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League launched a programme called Beyond the Goalposts at the National Football Stadium yesterday.

NRL-PNG in-country general manager Mark Mom said Beyond the Goalpost programme was part of the NRL’s capacity building and a development pathway for PNGRFL referees who will referee modified rugby league games for both boys and girls.

Mom thanked PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka and PNGRFL referees director Joe Peregua for facilitating with NRL PNG to instill a framework for referee development.

“This programme will be run in partnership with PNGRFL’s technical support because referee development and pathways have been needed for a long time,” Mom said.

He said the programme would provide participants in the primary school level, high schools students (Grade 7-9) and volunteers and provide them with NRL level one accreditation to officiate in PNGRL mini mod competitions.

Mom said the modified games would form a pathway for PNGRFL’s national schools rugby league competition for students aged from 13 years.

Mom acknowledged Australian NRL referee education provider Paul Oliver, who flew in from Queensland, to provide level one referee courses to students and teachers and teach fundamentals of refereeing in the modified game.

Oliver said the courses were delivered in 10 units, using three components.

