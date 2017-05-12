League official calls for fans, players to act respectfully

By JIMMY KALEBE

LAE RUGBY League is concerned with the unprofessionalism on the field that some players show when provoked by fans.

PNG Rugby League Northern Confederate development officer David Atuai said on Wednesday that provocation by supporters both infield and off field was a problem.

Autai was in the city carrying out awareness on the confederates zero tolerance policy to violence in rugby league and said the bigger centres needed to lead the way in this regard.

He said while rugby league was a popular sport, everyone needed to do their part to ensure the growth of the sport.

“Many times the type of language and attitude that fans use can cause reactions from the players, other fans and this is when problems happen.”

He said the presence of police and private security guards during Digicel Cup matches was a shame adding that clubs, supporters, sponsors and the general public needed work together to see that games are ran smoothly.

Meanwhile, the Lae Rugby League (LRL) has set 4.06pm today as the deadline for clubs to pay their registration fees or be dropped from the competition.

Atuai said clubs had usually been prompt in settling their dues before the start of the competition but but because many had not paid their fees yet the deadline was pushed back to this month.

He said out of the eight clubs in the LRL, Kune Storm, Magani, Royals and Miles United were the only clubs that had completed their requirements while Ahi Warriors, Rangers, Spiders and Tigers had yet to sort themselves out.

It is understood that all clubs paid in their K2500 registration fees but it was player and officials’ registrations that had yet to be paid.

