League to raise standards

THE National Rugby League Papua New Guinea conducted the first phrase of its coaching and trainers course at the National Football Stadium over the weekend.

Visiting Australian trainer on strength and conditioning Paul Hamson, pictured, was impressed with the level of development in rugby league.

Hamson has carried out courses in Fiji and other Pacific islands.

“PNG’s rugby league infrastructure is very good. You have everything here and need to be attain the level one certification,” Hamson said.

Hamson said the coaches and other interested stakeholders needed to commit themselves to the course in order for it to benefit as many rugby league people.

The Digicel Cup, the country’s leading domestic competition, was put on hold as the PNGRFL looked to create time for the coaches, trainers and referees to gain from the course. NRL PNG coaching mentor David Westley facilitated the coaching aspects of the sport on international games coaching especially which was geared specifically toward PNG National Rugby League competition (Digicel Cup) coaches and trainers.

The two-day coaching and trainers’ ( including strength and conditioning) course had a good turn out with Digicel Cup coaches like Stanley Tepend (Lae Tigers), Steven Nightingale (Gurias) and Andrew Andiki (Mendi Muruks) including Port Moresby-based players took part in the sessions.

PNG National Rugby League Competition manager Stanley Hondina said the bye was to allow the eight franchise coaches, assistant coaches and head trainers to attend the course.

“Both facilitators are NRL-certified and courses conducted are NRL-standard,” Hondina said.

“There will be another course at the end of the season when the coaches and their staff will be assessed and accredited.”

Hondina said the course was part of the PNGRFL strategy for capacity building and was being conducted in collaboration with Australia’s NRL.

“The skills and updates they get after this weekend will be invaluable for their teams and franchises as the season progresses.

“This should help raise the standard of coaching and other related training and management skills for the game because the Digicel Cup is at a semi-professional level,” he said.

The PNGRFL is intent on improving the coaching, training and other relevant areas of the game through courses.

The course was attended by 25 participants from the eight Digicel Cup clubs.

