Leahy explains national, foreign enterprise

BUSINESSES which have more than 50 per cent shareholding by a citizen are classed as a national enterprise, according to the PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president John Leahy was responding to concerns on how the Investment Promotion Authority classified a foreign enterprise.

“If a company is not 100 per cent owned and controlled by citizens, it is not a national enterprise. It is foreign,” Leahy said.

Leahy said a national enterprise was recognised by law as being ‘an enterprise with more than 50 per cent of which is owned directly or indirectly by a citizen, unless the control exercisable in law or by any agreement between the shareholders, or by agreement between the shareholders or the enterprise and a third party, or in practice, is maintained by a person other than a citizen’.

“So in simple terms, if 50 per cent or more of the shareholding or control is in the hands of foreigners, then the company will generally be a foreign company,” he said.

“Most cases are straightforward.

“If more than 50 per cent of the shares are held by citizens, then appointments to the board will be controlled by that shareholder group. And the company will not be a foreign enterprise.

“It is important to remember that under the company law, the board is appointed by and accountable to the shareholders. If there are foreigners on the board of a citizen or national company, it is the shareholders who are citizens who appoint them and can remove them.

“While the day to day management may be by expatriates, it is the citizen shareholders in such a case who control appointments to the board who therefore control the company from the point of view of the Investment Promotion Authority.”

