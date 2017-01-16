Leahy plays with PNG pride in the US

MARTY Leahy admits it has been adjustment playing college basketball, in the United States, at the highest level.

“Coming in I’d never versed players as big as here,” he said. “Not only are they that big, but they’re able to do stuff and are really fit and athletic. Whereas in Australia, if you see someone that big, they’re just some lanky kind of guy that’s not going to do much.

“So at first it was kind of hard adjusting on defence and playing to the faster game. But I think it’s getting better. Now that I’ve adjusted I’m able to fit in as well.”

Leahy is 9000km away from home, battling his teammates for playing time, battling the opposition when the lights go on, battling homesickness and missing Brisbane, Australia. But through 16 games, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard has improved steadily.

And he’s only scratching the surface of his basketball acumen. “I think I’ve just gotten tougher. Tougher to defend,” he said. “I’m just a little bit quicker as well. I think I’m smarter, too.

“ Just being able to read things that aren’t right in front of you. There’s a lot more going on than what you just have right in front of you and that’s a lot different than what I’m used to for sure.”

Leahy has played in every game for the Hilltoppers (9-7, 3-0 Conference USA), a team that has won five straight and hosts Old Dominion at 5 pm Saturday in EA Diddle Arena.

He is only averaging two points per game in 10 minutes per contest, but has been a steady option off the bench for first-year coach Rick Stansbury. “There has been a lot of improvements,” said Leahy’s mother Theresa Leahy. “I think it’s the confidence, the coaches have given him a lot of confidence.” – WKU

