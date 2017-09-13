Lealea Primary first to have healthy teen programme

THE Lealea Primary School in Central is the first to have the Healthy Teens School Programme conducted in their school by the PNG Cancer Foundation and ExxonMobil PNG.

ExxonMobil PNG deputy public and government affairs manager Nora Scheller said they were pleased to partner the foundation to conduct awareness on cancer to students.

Foundation chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr thanked ExxonMobil PNG for joining the fight against cancer.

He said their sponsorship would go a long way in reducing the threat of cancer through the programme.

“The Healthy Teens School Programme is about educating and empowering teenagers to make healthy lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of cancer,” he said.

He said the aim was to promote healthy lifestyles such as not chewing betel nut, not smoking, not drinking alcohol, eating healthy food and exercising regularly.

The programme will be introduced to students in grades six to eight in Hanuabada, Baruni, Boera, Tatana, Porebada, Port Moresby, Hides and Moro.

The programme has so far reached more than 3,000 students in Milne Bay, West New Britain, Port Moresby and Morobe.

More than 1000 school packs have been distributed.

Like this: Like Loading...