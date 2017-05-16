Learn from past to stop more breakouts

Every year in the major prisons, breakouts are occurring more frequently.

Is it due to government failure in not providing adequate funds to improve the jail facilities or are we going to blame the warders not doing their jobs?

The mass breakout on Friday should not have happened if only past failures had been identified critically and improve the facilities within the jail premises.

Where did the escapees get the tools to aid them cut iron bars

or break those tough cement bricks?

In this sense, we need to adapt and install new technologies like detectors or cameras, improve electronic fencing, etc in and around the jail premises.

The government of Papua New Guinea should build jails for high risk prisoners on island so prisoners will find it difficult to escape for freedom.

J.Ibitali

Hela Palamanda

Unitech

