Learning starts at home, says businessman

PARENTS fail in their responsibilities if they do not teach their children to respect other people, Lae businessman Hilmar Wong says.

Wong said education should begin at home with the parents.

“Parents are liable to teach their children appropriate manners on how to conduct themselves at home, in public and workplaces. As a result, you will realise peace and harmony in the community,” he said.

“We have problems with youths burning down police stations because parents never taught their children respect for others and their properties.”

Wong opened the new Voco Point police post which was burned down in February.

Wong Tim and Co had invested almost K1 million in developing Hilmar Wong Park and building the first police station at Vocopoint. But it was burnt down.

The police post will serve people living along the Morobe coast who use the beachfront to berth their vessels while visiting Lae for business or shopping .

