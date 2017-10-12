At least these school toilets have ventilation

TEACHERS from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Port Moresby and Central built 11 ventilated improved pit toilets for schools and communities at Hood Point, Central, during the holiday last month.

It was part of their community service led by the Central Papua Conference education department.

About 200 teachers from 17 Adventist schools completed the project.

The toilets were built at schools in Hula, Hood Point High, Rilo and Kamali.

They also built toilets for the United Church pastors at Babaka, Irupara and Hula health centre.

Conference education director Peter Iga thanked the teachers for sacrificing their third-term break to improve the lives of villagers around Hood Point.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church owns and operates 18 schools and institutions in the National Capital District and Central, including the Pacific Adventist University.

The Seventh-Day Adventist church’s privately-run education system focuses on educating children to prepare themselves for this life and the life after.

Like this: Like Loading...