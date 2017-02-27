Leave association funds alone

THE Oro Coffee Growers Association (OCGA) was registered as an association at the end of last year 2016.

On Dec 15, the OCGA held its first annual general meeting at Handarituru village.

The executives asked for the Power of Attorney (PoA) from the people who were in the meeting instead of embarking on new coffee business or activities.

Some people who were at the meeting purportedly representing some defunct cooperative societies in the Northern in the 1980s signed certain papers purportedly giving the OCGA the PoA to act on their behalf to pursue the investments and assets of Orokaiva Ombei Oro Limited (OOOL) which is the business arm of Orokaiva Coffee Growers Cooperative Society (OCGS).

The OCGA’s public officer is Suckling Arari who declared his interest to contest the Northern provincial seat while Michael Badui who is the consultant in Port Moresby intends to contest the NCD regional seat in the 2017 general elections.

I am now urging the OCGA and their consultants not to touch the people’s funds for political purposes.

Next of Kin, Via email

