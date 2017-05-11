Leave Manumanu controversy out of your campaigns

Allow me to express my view of what I see as an outrageous politicisation of the Manumanu land controversy by the Member for Kairuku-Hiri Open published in The National (May 8, 2017).

The Manumanu land deal is a matter that is right now in dispute and is currently before an inquiry to determine its legality, therefore under no circumstances should anyone, not even any MP should substantiate the provocation of how the legal process of the Justice system in PNG should be like regarding the Manumanu land issue which is currently a very sensitive issue.

The Kairuku-Hiri MP should not use the Manumanu land issue to secure votes from the public by saying that by returning him to Parliament, he would ensure that the outcome would be in favour of the people because that is outright blackmail.

Where was he when government ministers not from Central hid behind his back to create a controversy that is now like a tennis game with factions passing the buck onto each other?

If he was proactive enough he would have seen that coming.

I believe the member for Kairuku-Hiri open should be concentrating more on explaining how hundreds of projects in his electorate were pledged funding from his office and to this day never eventuated.

Leave the Manumanu land deal to the next MP because you have already created a path already in which anybody becoming the next Kairuku-Hiri MP will still carry on that legacy.

Blue Rose

