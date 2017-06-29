THE witter ‘Accepting Christ’ mentioned two simple messages left behind for all mankind to follow – love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your sole and with all you mind and Love your neighbours as you live yourself.

These are powerful tools left

behind by Jesus Christ to mankind to follow because all his disciples many others were asking him much questions about the law.

Jesus Christ himself summarises all kinds of law you would name it into love.

Arguing over Sabbath day is arguing over right or wrong.

Leave Sabbath and follow what he said.

E’Farnner Kharimokumane

Consultant Surveyor

HRMG Highlands Regional Office

