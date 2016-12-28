Leeds stay firm on Segeyaro

LONDON: The signing of Manly rake Matt Parcell has not stopped UK Super League’s Leeds Rhinos from playing hard ball with homesick hooker James Segeyaro.

Leeds are breathing easier after finding a ready-made replacement for runaway PNG international Segeyaro, snapping up Parcell.

Segeyaro was expected back at Leeds pre-season training in January but told the club he would not return from Australia and see out the final two years of his UK contract.

However, Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said they would still require a hefty transfer fee from NRL clubs for Segeyaro – a situation he did not expect to change for the next two years.

Leeds recently proposed A$427,000 (K974,000) fee for the ex-Penrith rake, who has been linked to NRL champions Cronulla.

“The situation with James Segeyaro has not changed even though we have signed Matt Parcell,” Hetherington told The Yorkshire Post newspaper.

“James Segeyaro remains on our register and on the (England governing body) RFL’s register as well and he may well remain for the next two years.

“He will only be off that at the expiry of his contract but he remains on the transfer list and is available to anybody who makes an acceptable offer.”

Segeyaro initially joined Leeds on loan from Penrith in July, helping them win nine of their last 10 matches and retain their Super League status.

He signed a two-year contract in September, even removing a get-out clause in his Leeds contract.

However, Segeyaro revealed after an off-season break he had been homesick at Leeds and did not want to leave Australia.

Leeds moved to soften the blow of Segeyaro’s departure by snapping up Parcell.

“He has a genuine interest in coming to England,” Hetherington said.

“We have got someone who really wants to be here and who is going to be popular with the fans, players and everyone else. – 7Sport

