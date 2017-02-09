Legal battle of Governors’ seat rages on

By CHARLES MOI

A JUDGE has urged lawyers involved in a court case regarding the legitimacy of the election of the Hela Governor that the general elections are around the corner.

Justice Colin Makail told lawyers Goiye Gileng and Philip Ame that they need to discuss with each other about the case before coming to court. Justice Makail made this comments after he declined to hear Ame’s motion which sought to dismiss the proceedings for an abuse of process.

Ame, representing Potape, said the ground in the motion related to the issue of who had the authority to call the assembly meeting to elect the Hela Governor.

But Justice Makail exercised his discretion to not hear the motion because the issue of who had the authority to call the assembly meeting was an arguable point that could be heard at the substantive hearing.

Gileng, representing Koroba- Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu, then asked the court to award costs of the motion in his favour.

The court instead ordered parties to bear their own costs of the motion because the matter had been thrown about and parties were not getting to the substantive dispute.

Parties will return to Court on Monday for a date to be allocated for the substantive hearing.

Undialu, the first plaintiff in the case is challenging the provincial assembly’s decision to elect Potape as Hela Governor last September 13.

Undialu argues that Potape’s election was unlawful because the assembly clerk Watson Ebela did not issue any notice of the assembly meeting that was conducted on September 13.

He named Potape and the assembly cleark as respondents in the case.

