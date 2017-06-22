Legal issues hinder Lands from cancelling SABLs

THE Lands Department has not cancelled any Special Agriculture Business Leases (SABLs) yet due to legal issues.

Oswald Tolopa, a deputy secretary for corporate services, said yesterday that there were several matters that needed to be addressed.

He advised SABL-holders to meet with the landowners after which they approach the department to register the land under the Customary Land Registration Act.

“This is an issue that needs to be addressed at the community level. We ask all leaseholders to discuss with the local communities, come to an agreement and come to us at the Lands Department to assist them,” Tolopa said.

He was responding to questions at a National Development Forum in Port Moresby yesterday.

Tolopa said the registrar had issued notices to all leaseholders to surrender them but some were reluctant to do as they had already started developing the land.

He said if the administrative process failed to resolve the situation, they would have to go to the court.

