Legal officers to assist elections

A State lawyer will be based in each province during polling and counting to provide legal advice to Electoral Commission officers.

Inter-Departmental Election Committee (IDEC) chairman Isaac Lupari said it would ensure legal advice was provided on the spot and in a timely manner and, more importantly, save millions of kina spent on private lawyers.

“Just to give you an example, private lawyers cost the State somewhere between K4000 to K7000 a day,” he said.

“By having State lawyers, who are equally capable of providing legal advice, it will cost the State only K600 a day, inclusive of accommodation costs. This will result in a saving of K3000 to K6000 a day.

“This decision is part of the bigger exercise undertaken by this Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to stop excessive waste and uncontrolled spending in the public sector.”

Lupari said should a dispute arise from the election, State lawyers, headed by the solicitor-general, would handle cases in the initial stages but if the cases proceeded to the national court, private lawyers could be engaged.

“We have spent too much money to address disputes in past elections because of lack of coordination and proper management within the public service,” Lupari said.

“But with this national election, we have a whole new approach to supporting the PNGEC for the planning and conducting of the election.

“We are now better coordinated as every agency of the government is involved in the election, unlike in the past.”

Lupari said this would result in proper management of funds and utilisation of State assets and resources.

