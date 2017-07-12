Legal Training Institute facilitates workshop on advocacy

The Legal Training Institute in Port Moresby last week facilitated a workshop on advocacy for its trainee lawyers.

Acting director Angelyn Paranda said the17th Civil and Criminal Advocacy workshop was aimed at helping trainees to be good lawyers in court.

“We hope to work on their public speaking in court and how they present themselves in court,” Paranda said. “The workshop is designed in a way to improve or enhance what the trainees are learning.”

She hopes the trainees will learn enough from the workshop.

Paranda said not only would they benefit but after the training when they are admitted to the bar, their clients would also benefit from they represent them in court.

Individuals from the legal profession addressed the trainees on various topics.

The advocacy workshop has four components, the local bar, Victorian bar, empowering women in Law in PNG and video exercises.

