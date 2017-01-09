Legislative changes to be tabled in Parliament

SEVERAL legislative changes to the election will be tabled in Parliament this month, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

These include:

Separation of the national and local level government elections;

Increase in nomination fee from K1000 to K10,000 for national elections and from K200 to K1000 for LLG elections;

Increase in election petition filing fee from K5000 to K20,000;

Places for filing of court petitions to be restricted to four, with one in each region;

Provincial governments to conduct LLG elections;

Online roll enrollment; and,

Others to be introduced after the election.

Gamato told The National that these legislative changes were the focus of the Electoral Commission last year.

“Those proposed legislative changes, and in particular the nomination fee, are still in the process of going to parliament,” he said.

“NEC (national executive council) makes recommendations to parliament, the first legislative counsel amends the law, and advertises or publishes the law for reading or amendment in parliament.

“Parliament is the final authority who will approve the changes – it’s not NEC.

“There been misconception, people have misconstrued the process, and said NEC makes the decision.

“NEC recommends the proposed changes to go to parliament.”

Gamato said the increase in filing fee of election petitions from K5000 to K20, 000 was necessitated by the large volume of petitions.

“The NEC has decided to increase it to K20, 000,” he said. “The main reason for increase in the filing fee is that a lot of petitions have gone to court.

“In the last election (2012), about 110 election petitions were filed, of which only 10 to 12 per cent were successful while the rest were thrown out by the court.

“In other words, most of the petitions were not genuine.”

Like this: Like Loading...