Leme to play for Perth in WA’s ANZAC clash

FORMER Hela Wigmen halfback Benton Leme, pictured, will represent Perth in the annual ANZAC Day challenge in Western Australia this weekend.

Leme will turn out for the Perth Kangaroos who face the Perth Kiwis on Saturday at Doris Garden, Fremantle, Western Australia.

He was selected after taking part in the Perth City rugby league competition under the Western Australia Rugby league which is an ARL-sanctioned league.

Leme said he was excited to be the first Papua New Guinean to play halfback in a Perth side.

The 21-year-old from Tsak Valley, Enga, moved to Perth earlier this year for university studies but maintained his involvement with sport through the Rockingham Sharks. Leme said he hoped to represent Papua New Guinea one day and play in the National Rugby League.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to be part of an Australian team to take part in this special occasion,” Leme said. He played for the 2016 PRL premiers, the Hohola Flies, and also helped co-found the City Redbacks off-season team.

