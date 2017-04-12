Lending a helping hand

By ELIZABETH VUVU

SANDRA Lau or “Mama Sandra” is a household name in East New Britain.

She is the owner and managing director of Tropicana Limited and has been an active player in ENB’s economy for more than 30 years.

Lau, supports education and health through her donations.

She has assisted in building classrooms, donated library books and supported visiting surgeons at hospitals in the province.

She has also given gifts to those behind bars during Christmas, which has become an annual occasion.

“I am pushing for good facilities and most importantly quality academic achievements in the country,” Lau said.

She recently built an elementary school at Nabual in Duke of York, Kokopo.

