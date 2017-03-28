Lera presents K20,000 to Sipatako Primary School

TEACHERS, students and parents of Sipatako Primary School were recipients of K20,000 presented by Minister for Bougainville Affairs Joe Lera.

The school is in the Panguna district of Central Bougainville and serves more than 400 students and five feeder elementary schools in the area.

With the current status of the school as one of the biggest in the area, it still faces the challenge of improving its infrastructure.

Lera, when presenting the cheque, said the K20,000 was to fulfil a commitment the had made last year during the opening of the Sipatako foot bridge which he also funded with K400,000.

Lera said investing in human capital is one of his priorities under his third transformational pillar –to develop education.

He said every child has the right to education and it was their responsibility to ensure that schools at all levels must be properly supported to improve their facilities.

“With this funding support I believe it will help the school maintain one of its classrooms to create a conducive and friendly learning environment for quality education,” Lera said.

Parents and citizens association chairman Thomas Aupa thanked Lera for fulfilling his promise.

He said the money was an added boost towards what the school already had and it would be used to repair and maintain the old Grade 4 classroom, adding that it would boost learning.

