Lera retains Bougainville regional seat, thanks people

INCUMBENT MP Joe Lera has retained his Bougainville regional seat after polling 39,912 votes following the sixth exclusion to surpass the absolute majority.

Lera, a United Resource Party candidate, maintained a strong lead in the election that saw him collecting votes in all counts.

He was declared yesterday afternoon at the Hutjena counting centre by the PNG Electoral Commission’s Bougainville electoral manager, Desmond Timiyaso.

The declaration was witnessed by PNGEC officials, police, scrutineers, students and the public who were present at the counting centre.

Lera in his address to the people thanked God for his victory.

He thanked the people for having confidence in him.

