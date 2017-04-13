Less security personnel for polling teams

WEST Sepik police commander Supt Robert Gesa said last week that there were more polling teams than the number of officers he has to assign to provide security during the national election in the province.

Gesa said that there would be 101 poling teams and he has only 89 officers.

According to the election security operation plan four officers are to be assigned to a polling team.

Gesa said that he would be requesting Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers from the Second Pacific Island Regiment now on operations along the PNG-Indonesia border and Papua New Guinea Correctional Service warders from the Vanimo prison to help beef up the strength of the election security force.

“Preparation for security operations is now in place and I have already submitted my operations plan to the national election coordination center at the police headquarters in Port Moresby,” he said.

“We are now preparing to conduct awareness to the public to vote in a peaceful manner to express their constitutional rights to vote for their leaders.”

Gesa said that he plans to clamp down on any sudden unruly behaviour of supporters and candidates during the campaigning, voting and counting periods.

According to the Electoral Commission’s initial list for the province, there will be 31 candidates for the Regional seat, 18 candidates for Aitape-Lumi, 13 for Nuku, 17 for Telefomin and 20 candidates for Vanimo-Green open seats.

The final lists will be confirmed after April 20.

Like this: Like Loading...