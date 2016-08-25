Let Bougainvilleans decide their future

I DO not think it was wise of the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to have made the statement (The National, Aug 23) that “people on Bougainville are better off being part of PNG than being alone”.

That decision must be left to the Bougainvilleans to make in 2019 when the people in the region have their referendum.

It is not right for any of us on the mainland who never went through the terrors of the civil war and experienced irreplaceable losses to make any comments as such.

Tens of thousands of lives were lost during the crisis and the hundreds of thousands who experienced first-hand the horrors of the war should be the ones speaking out to their people on which path to take.

That is their right – that is their privilege. We lost them when we decided to wage a war on the island.

Any Tom, Dick and Harry, including MPs or the Queen’s representative on mainland New Guinea, must not in any way be seen to be influencing our brothers and sisters on Bougainville on which path to take.

Let them decide their fate because they were the ones who suffered the atrocities, not us.

We must also not underestimate the potential of Bougainvilleans to stand on their feet and sustain themselves. They have done it – and can do it again.

I, for one, admire the creativity and ingenuity of the people of the “san kamap” province.

When the PNG Government set up a blockade during the crisis years, the islanders drew from within and made use of their knowledge and creativity to sustain themselves and their children.

The better assurance that anyone from the main land, or any other island or nation, can make is to say to the islanders, “Whatever path you choose, we will stand by you and help you walk on your own feet.”

That is also the best words that the current PNG Government can make – not telling them to remain with PNG.

We must understand that we on themainland failed them once and must not make the same mistake again.

Dig into the news items of 1989 and onwards and see what issues they were raising then. Those may still the issues at hand.

The Bougainvilleans then needed ears and hearts to listen to them and PNG did not give them those.

Let us not make that mistake again. They do not need mouths and heads to talk to them. They already have those.

What they need is our ears and hearts.

Let us wait and be ready to support them. Let us be wise this time around.

Pro Bougainville

Port Moresby