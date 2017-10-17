Let Christianity influence systems

I WOULD like to respond to a comment made by NA Ngwiye, Lae on Sept 22 on whether Christianity’s influence is justified.

There’s a statement made by world-famous scientist Albert Einstein.

It states that no problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.

So if the government system was created by human beings, than it can’t solve its own problems.

That’s why there’s too much corruption in the government system.

We need the influence from another level (spiritual) to solve the physical problems.

Let Christianity influence government systems and other organisations so that transparency and honesty can prevail.

Abip Marn

Tabubil

Like this: Like Loading...